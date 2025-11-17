Balance Sheet Breakdown: Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Earnings

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $5.45 in the prior trading day, Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) closed at $5.37, down -1.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. INN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.94 and its Current Ratio is at 9.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Storey Thomas W. bought 16,270 shares for $4.62 per share. The transaction valued at 75,167 led to the insider holds 231,337 shares of the business.

Bright Force Investment, LLC sold 21,207 shares of INN for $135,301 on Mar 10 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,578,793 shares after completing the transaction at $6.38 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INN now has a Market Capitalization of 592976512 and an Enterprise Value of 2394003456. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.291 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.074.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INN is 1.27, which has changed by -0.11822659 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INN has reached a high of $6.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.94%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 745.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 788430 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.73M. Insiders hold about 5.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.32% stake in the company. Shares short for INN as of 1761868800 were 4545640 with a Short Ratio of 6.10, compared to 1759190400 on 4165968. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4545640 and a Short% of Float of 8.44.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, INN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.059590317. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.51.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $174.18M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.11M to a low estimate of $169.91M. As of. The current estimate, Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s year-ago sales were $172.93MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.28M. There is a high estimate of $187.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.91M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $733M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $724.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $728.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $731.78MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $744.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $761M and the low estimate is $738.93M.

