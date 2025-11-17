Balance Sheet Dive: Alector Inc (ALEC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $1.2 in the prior trading day, Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) closed at $1.24, up 3.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.65 million shares were traded. ALEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALEC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.76 and its Current Ratio is at 3.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Wong-Sarad Grace sold 5,910 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 14,756 led to the insider holds 103,448 shares of the business.

Berkley Neil Lindsay sold 15,842 shares of ALEC for $39,554 on Sep 02 ’25. The Principal Financial Officer now owns 346,570 shares after completing the transaction at $2.50 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Kenkare-Mitra Sara, who serves as the President and Head of R&D of the company, sold 23,638 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider received 59,019 and left with 543,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALEC now has a Market Capitalization of 135347824 and an Enterprise Value of -117885176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.707 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.019.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALEC is 0.69, which has changed by -0.67021275 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALEC has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -49.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.02%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2044540 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.59M. Insiders hold about 25.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.35% stake in the company. Shares short for ALEC as of 1761868800 were 4646742 with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 1759190400 on 5479405. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4646742 and a Short% of Float of 5.2699998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Alector Inc (ALEC) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.7 and -$1.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.56M