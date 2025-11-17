Balance Sheet Dive: Alector Inc (ALEC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $1.2 in the prior trading day, Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) closed at $1.24, up 3.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.65 million shares were traded. ALEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALEC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.76 and its Current Ratio is at 3.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Wong-Sarad Grace sold 5,910 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 14,756 led to the insider holds 103,448 shares of the business.

Berkley Neil Lindsay sold 15,842 shares of ALEC for $39,554 on Sep 02 ’25. The Principal Financial Officer now owns 346,570 shares after completing the transaction at $2.50 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Kenkare-Mitra Sara, who serves as the President and Head of R&D of the company, sold 23,638 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider received 59,019 and left with 543,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALEC now has a Market Capitalization of 135347824 and an Enterprise Value of -117885176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.707 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.019.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALEC is 0.69, which has changed by -0.67021275 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALEC has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -49.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.02%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2044540 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.59M. Insiders hold about 25.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.35% stake in the company. Shares short for ALEC as of 1761868800 were 4646742 with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 1759190400 on 5479405. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4646742 and a Short% of Float of 5.2699998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Alector Inc (ALEC) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.7 and -$1.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.56M

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.