For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $0.16 in the prior trading day, Cenntro Inc (NASDAQ: CENN) closed at $0.16, down -3.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.5 million shares were traded. CENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1639 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1549.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CENN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENN now has a Market Capitalization of 8555235 and an Enterprise Value of 25100924. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.392 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.992.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CENN is 0.18, which has changed by -0.8760156 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -56.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -76.80%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4556630 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Insiders hold about 37.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CENN as of 1761868800 were 3387687 with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 1759190400 on 237082. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3387687 and a Short% of Float of 11.3299996.