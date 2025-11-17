Balance Sheet Dive: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $191.32 in the prior trading day, Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) closed at $191.41, up 0.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. LDOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $191.585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $188.9406.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LDOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Hull Stephen Edward sold 12,497 shares for $178.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,226,216 led to the insider holds 25,817 shares of the business.

Hull Stephen Edward bought 12,497 shares of LDOS for $2,227,590 on Sep 04 ’25. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, Stevens Roy E, who serves as the Sector President of the company, sold 2,716 shares for $181.66 each. As a result, the insider received 493,398 and left with 49,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LDOS now has a Market Capitalization of 24472758272 and an Enterprise Value of 28772757504. As of this moment, Leidos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.322.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LDOS is 0.59, which has changed by 0.20504916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LDOS has reached a high of $205.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.98%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 789.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 910880 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.88M. Insiders hold about 0.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.03% stake in the company. Shares short for LDOS as of 1761868800 were 2407933 with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1759190400 on 2783570. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2407933 and a Short% of Float of 2.15.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LDOS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.6, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008362952. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29. The current Payout Ratio is 16.70% for LDOS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-09-30 when the company split stock in a 405:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) is the result of assessments by 13.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.99, with high estimates of $3.23 and low estimates of $2.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.07 and $11.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.79. EPS for the following year is $12.29, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $12.98 and $11.55.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $4.31B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.42B to a low estimate of $4.21B. As of. The current estimate, Leidos Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.37BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.38B. There is a high estimate of $4.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.3B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.66BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.21B and the low estimate is $17.49B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.