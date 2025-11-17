Balance Sheet Dive: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $191.32 in the prior trading day, Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) closed at $191.41, up 0.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. LDOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $191.585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $188.9406.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LDOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Hull Stephen Edward sold 12,497 shares for $178.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,226,216 led to the insider holds 25,817 shares of the business.

Hull Stephen Edward bought 12,497 shares of LDOS for $2,227,590 on Sep 04 ’25. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, Stevens Roy E, who serves as the Sector President of the company, sold 2,716 shares for $181.66 each. As a result, the insider received 493,398 and left with 49,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LDOS now has a Market Capitalization of 24472758272 and an Enterprise Value of 28772757504. As of this moment, Leidos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.322.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LDOS is 0.59, which has changed by 0.20504916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LDOS has reached a high of $205.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.98%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 789.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 910880 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.88M. Insiders hold about 0.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.03% stake in the company. Shares short for LDOS as of 1761868800 were 2407933 with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1759190400 on 2783570. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2407933 and a Short% of Float of 2.15.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LDOS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.6, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008362952. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29. The current Payout Ratio is 16.70% for LDOS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-09-30 when the company split stock in a 405:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) is the result of assessments by 13.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.99, with high estimates of $3.23 and low estimates of $2.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.07 and $11.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.79. EPS for the following year is $12.29, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $12.98 and $11.55.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $4.31B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.42B to a low estimate of $4.21B. As of. The current estimate, Leidos Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.37BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.38B. There is a high estimate of $4.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.3B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.66BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.21B and the low estimate is $17.49B.