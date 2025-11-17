Balance Sheet Dive: Toro Co (TTC)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $71.6 in the prior trading day, Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) closed at $70.29, down -1.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. TTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.355 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

On August 25, 2025, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $93.

Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 06, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 ’25 when Svendsen Kurt D sold 6,000 shares for $70.99 per share. The transaction valued at 425,969 led to the insider holds 11,646 shares of the business.

Svendsen Kurt D bought 6,000 shares of TTC for $425,968 on Jun 26 ’25. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, Ellis Gary Lee, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,038 shares for $70.81 each. As a result, the insider received 356,741 and left with 34,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTC now has a Market Capitalization of 7006929408 and an Enterprise Value of 7819330048. As of this moment, Toro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.015.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTC is 0.84, which has changed by -0.14091909 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTC has reached a high of $89.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.86%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 720.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 646000 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 97.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.37M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.69% stake in the company. Shares short for TTC as of 1761868800 were 2353879 with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 1759190400 on 2539396. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2353879 and a Short% of Float of 2.8900001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TTC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.5, compared to 1.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020949721. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41. The current Payout Ratio is 35.89% for TTC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-09-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Toro Co (TTC) is currently drawing attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.3 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.18. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of. The current estimate, Toro Co’s year-ago sales were $1.08BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $977M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.73B and the low estimate is $4.58B.