Balance Sheet Dive: TREX Co., Inc (TREX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $32.31 in the prior trading day, TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) closed at $31.77, down -1.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.85 million shares were traded. TREX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.3255.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TREX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 299.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 150.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 ’25 when Rudolph Jacob T. bought 59 shares for $43.92 per share. The transaction valued at 2,591 led to the insider holds 27,652 shares of the business.

Fernandez Amy M. sold 1,538 shares of TREX for $98,711 on Aug 06 ’25. The SVP, CLO and Secretary now owns 22,953 shares after completing the transaction at $64.18 per share. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, Fernandez Amy M., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,538 shares for $64.33 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TREX now has a Market Capitalization of 3465402112 and an Enterprise Value of 3554431488. As of this moment, TREX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.803.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TREX is 1.62, which has changed by -0.53065443 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TREX has reached a high of $80.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6341560 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.49M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.38% stake in the company. Shares short for TREX as of 1761868800 were 7919955 with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 1759190400 on 8218429. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7919955 and a Short% of Float of 9.6499994.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 18.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of TREX Co., Inc (TREX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $1.96 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $144.49M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $149.19M to a low estimate of $141M. As of. The current estimate, TREX Co., Inc’s year-ago sales were $167.63MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $348.87M. There is a high estimate of $371M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.99M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.17B.