Balance Sheet Insights: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) closed at $70.51 down -3.65% from its previous closing price of $73.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.14 million shares were traded. AFRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Affirm Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.67 and its Current Ratio is at 13.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $89.

Rothschild & Co Redburn Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $101.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when Levchin Max R sold 651,713 shares for $89.27 per share. The transaction valued at 58,175,590 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Maksim Rafael Levchin bought 651,713 shares of AFRM for $58,177,442 on Sep 22 ’25. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, Jiyane Siphelele, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $85.42 each. As a result, the insider received 1,067,750 and left with 213,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFRM now has a Market Capitalization of 24154787840 and an Enterprise Value of 29754066944. As of this moment, Affirm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 104.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.601 whereas that against EBITDA is 75.526.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AFRM is 3.56, which has changed by 0.13615859 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has reached a high of $100.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.90%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AFRM has traded an average of 7.56M shares per day and 7312150 over the past ten days. A total of 289.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.24M. Insiders hold about 16.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.81% stake in the company. Shares short for AFRM as of 1761868800 were 12884745 with a Short Ratio of 1.71, compared to 1759190400 on 15791775. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12884745 and a Short% of Float of 4.4899996.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.95, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.53 and $3.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of. The current estimate, Affirm Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $866.38MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $981.64M. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $934.2M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.51B and the low estimate is $4.59B.