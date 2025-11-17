Balance Sheet Insights: ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) closed at $14.61 down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $14.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.58 million shares were traded. ASX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.835 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASX now has a Market Capitalization of 32484651008 and an Enterprise Value of 290159919104. As of this moment, ASE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.461 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.725.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASX is 1.50, which has changed by 0.493865 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASX has reached a high of $16.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASX has traded an average of 7.68M shares per day and 8630560 over the past ten days. A total of 2.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.18B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.49% stake in the company. Shares short for ASX as of 1761868800 were 8830095 with a Short Ratio of 1.15, compared to 1759190400 on 10910421. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8830095 and a Short% of Float of 0.54.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ASX is 0.36, from 5.3 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.3622693. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.65. The current Payout Ratio is 55.79% for ASX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2008-08-13 when the company split stock in a 1029:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $172.24B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $174.55B to a low estimate of $169.88B. As of. The current estimate, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $162.26BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.11B. There is a high estimate of $168.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $158.42B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $664.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $637.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $641.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $595.41BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $731.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $777.21B and the low estimate is $685B.