Balance Sheet Insights: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) closed at $2.12 up 2.42% from its previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has increased by $2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.73 million shares were traded. BFLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Butterfly Network Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.51 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when ROTHBERG JONATHAN M sold 100,502 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 309,345 led to the insider holds 1,140,007 shares of the business.

Carfora Dawn sold 112,009 shares of BFLY for $301,864 on Nov 04 ’25. The Director now owns 265,505 shares after completing the transaction at $2.69 per share. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, Carfora Dawn, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $2.69 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFLY now has a Market Capitalization of 522886336 and an Enterprise Value of 412313472. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.662 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.259.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BFLY is 2.40, which has changed by -0.19696969 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.61%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BFLY has traded an average of 5.70M shares per day and 7323640 over the past ten days. A total of 226.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.11M. Insiders hold about 25.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.75% stake in the company. Shares short for BFLY as of 1761868800 were 17579792 with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 1759190400 on 19803728. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17579792 and a Short% of Float of 9.17.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) involves the perspectives of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $25.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.9M to a low estimate of $25M. As of. The current estimate, Butterfly Network Inc’s year-ago sales were $22.35MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.53M. There is a high estimate of $24.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.06MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $107.7M and the low estimate is $104.3M.