Balance Sheet Insights: Cerus Corp (CERS)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) closed at $1.62 up 1.25% from its previous closing price of $1.6. In other words, the price has increased by $1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. CERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.645 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cerus Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1830.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 12, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Gregory Dean A. bought 25,000 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 31,250 led to the insider holds 86,725 shares of the business.

Jensen Chrystal sold 30,075 shares of CERS for $43,609 on Mar 14 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 783,294 shares after completing the transaction at $1.45 per share. On Mar 13 ’25, another insider, Jensen Chrystal, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 18,949 shares for $1.45 each. As a result, the insider received 27,476 and left with 813,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERS now has a Market Capitalization of 311181760 and an Enterprise Value of 331596736. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.665 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.817.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CERS is 1.53, which has changed by -0.029940128 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $2.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CERS has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 1405910 over the past ten days. A total of 192.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.74M. Insiders hold about 4.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of 1761868800 were 5222244 with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 1759190400 on 6191774. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5222244 and a Short% of Float of 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Cerus Corp (CERS) is currently drawing attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $58.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $61.6M to a low estimate of $53.7M. As of. The current estimate, Cerus Corp’s year-ago sales were $50.81MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.95M. There is a high estimate of $54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $219.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.27MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $240.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $249.4M and the low estimate is $225M.