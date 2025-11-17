Balance Sheet Insights: Wayfair Inc (W)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) closed at $101.94 down -4.27% from its previous closing price of $106.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.0 million shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.7.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wayfair Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Blotner Jon sold 4,061 shares for $108.15 per share. The transaction valued at 439,189 led to the insider holds 101,019 shares of the business.

Tan Fiona sold 5,441 shares of W for $601,715 on Nov 10 ’25. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 209,328 shares after completing the transaction at $110.59 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Blotner Jon, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,061 shares for $108.15 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, W now has a Market Capitalization of 13879702528 and an Enterprise Value of 15862664192. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.296 whereas that against EBITDA is 3965.666.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for W is 3.24, which has changed by 1.5320418 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $114.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, W has traded an average of 3.94M shares per day and 3699860 over the past ten days. A total of 106.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.69M. Insiders hold about 24.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.33% stake in the company. Shares short for W as of 1761868800 were 18487250 with a Short Ratio of 4.69, compared to 1759190400 on 18823710. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18487250 and a Short% of Float of 23.75.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Wayfair Inc (W) is the result of assessments by 29.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 30.0 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.29B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.36B to a low estimate of $3.2B. As of. The current estimate, Wayfair Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.12BFor the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.88B. There is a high estimate of $2.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.85B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.85BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.39B and the low estimate is $12.74B.