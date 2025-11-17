Chime Financial Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 18.9, Down -1.51

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Chime Financial Inc (NASDAQ: CHYM) was $18.9 for the day, down -1.51% from the previous closing price of $19.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.16 million shares were traded. CHYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHYM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 358.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.94 and its Current Ratio is at 4.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 03, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Marshall Cynthia bought 1,500 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 40,500 led to the insider holds 65,167 shares of the business.

Marshall Cynthia bought 750 shares of CHYM for $20,250 on Jun 13 ’25. The Director now owns 375 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHYM now has a Market Capitalization of 7188151296 and an Enterprise Value of 6029527040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.919 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.006.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHYM has reached a high of $44.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.66%.

Shares Statistics:

CHYM traded an average of 3.34M shares per day over the past three months and 6707270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 342.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.14M. Insiders hold about 50.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.43% stake in the company. Shares short for CHYM as of 1761868800 were 9837441 with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 1759190400 on 10241771. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9837441 and a Short% of Float of 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 10 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Chime Financial Inc (CHYM) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.42 and -$4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $630.12M. There is a high estimate of $676.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $609M.

Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.53B.