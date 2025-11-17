Closing Bell Recap: ESS Tech Inc (GWH) Ends at $2.76, Reflecting a -35.06% Downturn

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) closed the day trading at $2.76 down -35.06% from the previous closing price of $4.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$35.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.89 million shares were traded. GWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GWH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.29 and its Current Ratio is at 0.49.

On March 04, 2025, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $3.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on November 14, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 25 ’25 when ANTHONY A RABB bought 3,878 shares for $1.72 per share.

ANTHONY A RABB bought 3,000 shares of GWH for $4,830 on Sep 17 ’25. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, ANTHONY A RABB, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,774 shares for $1.42 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GWH now has a Market Capitalization of 83372544 and an Enterprise Value of 39238468. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.364 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.548.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GWH is 1.39, which has changed by -0.4378819 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $13.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.76%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GWH traded about 8.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GWH traded about 801610 shares per day. A total of 15.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.85M. Insiders hold about 43.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.64% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of 1761868800 were 1175794 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1759190400 on 1057254. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1175794 and a Short% of Float of 7.239999599999999.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of ESS Tech Inc (GWH) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.69 and -$3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.69. EPS for the following year is -$2.81, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$4.56.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $300k in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $300k to a low estimate of $300k. As of. The current estimate, ESS Tech Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.85MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $700k. There is a high estimate of $700k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.29MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.5M and the low estimate is $5.9M.