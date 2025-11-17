Closing Bell Recap: Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Ends at $1.02, Reflecting a -4.67% Downturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) closed the day trading at $1.02 down -4.67% from the previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.61 million shares were traded. OLPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OLPX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.52 and its Current Ratio is at 4.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

On August 07, 2024, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $3.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on March 19, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.25 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when DUNLEAVY CATHERINE sold 101,798 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 142,517 led to the insider holds 1,966,848 shares of the business.

Dunleavy Catherine bought 108,335 shares of OLPX for $158,167 on Aug 14 ’25. On May 23 ’25, another insider, FOX TRISHA L, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 16,840 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider received 20,376 and left with 763,220 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLPX now has a Market Capitalization of 714237760 and an Enterprise Value of 746579136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.784 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.458.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OLPX is 2.26, which has changed by -0.40697676 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has reached a high of $2.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.23%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OLPX traded about 1.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OLPX traded about 1320060 shares per day. A total of 667.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.12M. Insiders hold about 79.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.01% stake in the company. Shares short for OLPX as of 1761868800 were 9228859 with a Short Ratio of 9.19, compared to 1759190400 on 10106604. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9228859 and a Short% of Float of 6.4799999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $106.04M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109M to a low estimate of $103.8M. As of. The current estimate, Olaplex Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $100.74MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.06M. There is a high estimate of $100.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $427M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $419.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $423.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.67MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $434.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $441.18M and the low estimate is $426.45M.