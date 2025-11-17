Closing Bell Recap: Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Ends at $0.44, Reflecting a -1.00% Downturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) closed the day trading at $0.44 down -1.00% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.32 million shares were traded. SGMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4351.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SGMO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.07.

On December 13, 2024, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $7.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 10, 2024, and also maintained the target price at $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGMO now has a Market Capitalization of 152559872 and an Enterprise Value of 145447104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.424 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.389.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGMO is 1.44, which has changed by -0.76842105 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $2.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.02%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SGMO traded about 5.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SGMO traded about 4994060 shares per day. A total of 336.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.57M. Insiders hold about 2.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.41% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of 1761868800 were 14190116 with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1759190400 on 18829925. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14190116 and a Short% of Float of 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $20.33M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35M to a low estimate of $10M. As of. The current estimate, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.55MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.55M. There is a high estimate of $24.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.8MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $114.2M and the low estimate is $8.6M.