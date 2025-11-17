Closing Bell Recap: Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Ends at $140.85, Reflecting a 0.58% Upturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) closed the day trading at $140.85 up 0.58% from the previous closing price of $140.04. In other words, the price has increased by $0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.16 million shares were traded. SE stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.42 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On October 16, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $215.

Arete Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $177.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 ’25 when COAST BRIDGE INVESTMENTS LIMIT bought 1,604,879 shares for $178.73 per share.

NordicSun Limited bought 300,000 shares of SE for $54,000,000 on Sep 24 ’25. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, Sea of Stars Ltd, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $196.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SE now has a Market Capitalization of 82906480640 and an Enterprise Value of 78286454784. As of this moment, Sea’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.721 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.684.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SE is 1.59, which has changed by 0.2966032 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SE has reached a high of $199.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.12%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SE traded about 4.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SE traded about 6336530 shares per day. A total of 546.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 539.56M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.02% stake in the company. Shares short for SE as of 1761868800 were 20118511 with a Short Ratio of 4.79, compared to 1759190400 on 21011999. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20118511 and a Short% of Float of 6.83.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Sea Ltd ADR (SE) is a result of the insights provided by 8.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.43 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.62. EPS for the following year is $5.17, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $6.24 and $3.94.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $6.41B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.73B to a low estimate of $6.18B. As of. The current estimate, Sea Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.95BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.14B. There is a high estimate of $6.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.79B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.82BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.18B and the low estimate is $25.18B.