Closing Bell Recap: United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Ends at $7.38, Reflecting a 2.64% Upturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) closed the day trading at $7.38 up 2.64% from the previous closing price of $7.19. In other words, the price has increased by $2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.54 million shares were traded. UAMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UAMY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.73 and its Current Ratio is at 5.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 21, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

On December 10, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 10, 2024, with a $2.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 ’25 when JEFFREY FINK bought 2,833 shares for $8.16 per share.

Richard Isaak bought 50,000 shares of UAMY for $350,000 on Oct 01 ’25. On Sep 24 ’25, another insider, Jeffrey Russell Fink, who serves as the VP, GENERAL MANGER, BRZ of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $7.87 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAMY now has a Market Capitalization of 1033462720 and an Enterprise Value of 1013088384. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.8 whereas that against EBITDA is -228.605.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UAMY is 0.03, which has changed by 11.947369 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UAMY has reached a high of $19.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.01%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UAMY traded about 14.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UAMY traded about 14383730 shares per day. A total of 130.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.74M. Insiders hold about 13.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.25% stake in the company. Shares short for UAMY as of 1761868800 were 17860409 with a Short Ratio of 1.25, compared to 1759190400 on 17247150. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17860409 and a Short% of Float of 13.270001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) is currently being evaluated by 1 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $15.4M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $14.8M. As of. The current estimate, United States Antimony Corp’s year-ago sales were $6.87M

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.94MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128M and the low estimate is $125.9M.