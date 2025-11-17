Closing Figures: Brookfield Corporation (BN)’s Positive Finish at 44.05, Up 0.62

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $43.78 in the prior trading day, Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) closed at $44.05, up 0.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.36 million shares were traded. BN stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 0.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $78.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BN now has a Market Capitalization of 105136726016 and an Enterprise Value of 465690034176. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 124.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.053 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.237.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BN is 1.59, which has changed by 0.17759752 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BN has reached a high of $49.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.94%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4433070 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.03B. Insiders hold about 18.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.51% stake in the company. Shares short for BN as of 1761868800 were 29561673 with a Short Ratio of 6.50, compared to 1759190400 on 24257850.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.233, compared to 0.23 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0053220647. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.94. The current Payout Ratio is 102.80% for BN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-10-10 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.89B and the low estimate is $7.48B.