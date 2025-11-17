Closing Figures: Cactus Inc (WHD)’s Positive Finish at 41.65, Up 0.65

Nora Barnes

Business

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $41.38 in the prior trading day, Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) closed at $41.65, up 0.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. WHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WHD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.74 and its Current Ratio is at 5.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On June 04, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $54.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on November 04, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when MARSH WILLIAM D sold 10,172 shares for $41.32 per share. The transaction valued at 420,307 led to the insider holds 11,088 shares of the business.

MARSH WILLIAM D bought 10,172 shares of WHD for $427,224 on Sep 09 ’25. On Nov 19 ’24, another insider, Rothstein Bruce M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $65.22 each. As a result, the insider received 2,609,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHD now has a Market Capitalization of 2867191552 and an Enterprise Value of 2664736256. As of this moment, Cactus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.445 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WHD is 1.30, which has changed by -0.3678859 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WHD has reached a high of $69.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.63%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 714.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 611540 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.10M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.38% stake in the company. Shares short for WHD as of 1761868800 were 2754745 with a Short Ratio of 3.86, compared to 1759190400 on 2882654. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2754745 and a Short% of Float of 6.419999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WHD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.53, compared to 0.53 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012808119. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $3.03, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $2.56.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $251.3M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $254.49M to a low estimate of $248.4M. As of. The current estimate, Cactus Inc’s year-ago sales were $272.12MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $314.5M. There is a high estimate of $373.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $255.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.07B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.