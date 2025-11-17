Closing Figures: Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION)’s Negative Finish at 6.64, Down -0.30

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $6.66 in the prior trading day, Lionsgate Studios Corp (NYSE: LION) closed at $6.64, down -0.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. LION stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LION by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.46 and its Current Ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on October 29, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On September 05, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On August 05, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on August 05, 2025, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 500,000 shares for $5.63 per share. The transaction valued at 2,815,000 led to the insider holds 37,476,036 shares of the business.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 72,089 shares of LION for $402,804 on Jul 09 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 37,548,125 shares after completing the transaction at $5.59 per share. On Jun 26 ’25, another insider, Liberty 77 Capital L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 79,766 shares for $5.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 457,506 and bolstered with 36,976,036 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LION now has a Market Capitalization of 1929597184. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LION has reached a high of $9.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.27%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2192870 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 289.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.61M. Insiders hold about 32.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.61% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $689.65M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $720.9M to a low estimate of $656M. As of. The current estimate, Lionsgate Studios Corp’s year-ago sales were $970.5MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $835.4M. There is a high estimate of $937.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $739M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LION’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.2BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.29B and the low estimate is $2.93B.