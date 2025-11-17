Closing Figures: Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR)’s Positive Finish at 2.31, Up 1.32

Nora Barnes

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $2.28 in the prior trading day, Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) closed at $2.31, up 1.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. OSUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 ’25 when Gagliano Nancy J bought 12,750 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 39,270 led to the insider holds 91,524 shares of the business.

EGLINTON MANNER CARRIE bought 28,670 shares of OSUR for $100,027 on Feb 28 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 1,288,334 shares after completing the transaction at $3.49 per share. On Feb 27 ’25, another insider, EGLINTON MANNER CARRIE, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 78,625 shares for $3.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,378 and bolstered with 1,259,664 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSUR now has a Market Capitalization of 165704448 and an Enterprise Value of -37308544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.297 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.715.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSUR is 0.77, which has changed by -0.384 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSUR has reached a high of $4.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 544.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 657030 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.06M. Insiders hold about 5.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.23% stake in the company. Shares short for OSUR as of 1761868800 were 3794225 with a Short Ratio of 6.96, compared to 1759190400 on 3704721. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3794225 and a Short% of Float of 5.42.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $26.44M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.55M to a low estimate of $26.31M. As of. The current estimate, Orasure Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $37.45MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.6M. There is a high estimate of $29.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.12M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $114.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $114.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $114.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.83MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121.68M and the low estimate is $116.85M.

