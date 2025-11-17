Closing Figures: Portillos Inc (PTLO)’s Positive Finish at 4.79, Up 0.63

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $4.76 in the prior trading day, Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) closed at $4.79, up 0.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.29 million shares were traded. PTLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.22 and its Current Ratio is at 0.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

On October 06, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Osanloo Michael bought 11,320 shares for $7.42 per share. The transaction valued at 83,994 led to the insider holds 63,317 shares of the business.

Osanloo Michael bought 2,000 shares of PTLO for $16,000 on Aug 11 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 65,317 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, LEE EUGENE I JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 130,250 shares for $7.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,320 and bolstered with 130,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTLO now has a Market Capitalization of 344555776 and an Enterprise Value of 1011609792. As of this moment, Portillos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.384 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.632.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTLO is 1.75, which has changed by -0.56095326 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTLO has reached a high of $15.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -52.16%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3245820 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.40M. Insiders hold about 3.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.54% stake in the company. Shares short for PTLO as of 1761868800 were 12450176 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1759190400 on 11135710. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12450176 and a Short% of Float of 19.450001.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Portillos Inc (PTLO) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 6.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $183.72M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.96M to a low estimate of $180M. As of. The current estimate, Portillos Inc’s year-ago sales were $184.61MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.74M. There is a high estimate of $197M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.86M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $726.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $730.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.55MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $785.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $861.1M and the low estimate is $767.68M.