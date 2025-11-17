Closing Figures Unveiled: ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) Drop -2.61, Closes at $7.47

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN) closed the day trading at $7.47 down -2.61% from the previous closing price of $7.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. ADTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.6083 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.3802.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADTN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on September 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADTN now has a Market Capitalization of 615313408 and an Enterprise Value of 1148747392. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.596.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADTN is 1.44, which has changed by -0.0336352 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADTN has reached a high of $12.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.19%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADTN traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADTN traded about 2480780 shares per day. A total of 79.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.59M. Insiders hold about 13.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.64% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTN as of 1761868800 were 8023601 with a Short Ratio of 4.49, compared to 1759190400 on 6620349. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8023601 and a Short% of Float of 10.15.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 5.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $280.72M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $284M to a low estimate of $279.44M. As of. The current estimate, ADTRAN Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $242.85MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $277.99M. There is a high estimate of $280.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $275M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $922.72MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.15B.