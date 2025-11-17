Closing Figures Unveiled: Almonty Industries Inc (ALM) Drop -3.65, Closes at $6.59

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Almonty Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ALM) closed the day trading at $6.59 down -3.65% from the previous closing price of $6.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.32 million shares were traded. ALM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.4801.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.25 and its Current Ratio is at 2.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 13, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On August 11, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On August 06, 2025, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on August 06, 2025, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALM now has a Market Capitalization of 1609063936 and an Enterprise Value of 1610881536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 66.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 53.562 whereas that against EBITDA is -78.446.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALM is 0.96, which has changed by 3.686222 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALM has reached a high of $10.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.71%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALM traded about 2.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALM traded about 1784970 shares per day. A total of 224.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.71M. Insiders hold about 36.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.79% stake in the company. Shares short for ALM as of 1761868800 were 1429052 with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 1759190400 on 1712163.