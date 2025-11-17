Closing Figures Unveiled: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Drop -2.63, Closes at $4.07

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) closed the day trading at $4.07 down -2.63% from the previous closing price of $4.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. IHRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.195 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9136.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IHRT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 12, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

On March 28, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $4.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on March 01, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when PITTMAN ROBERT W bought 117,371 shares for $2.19 per share. The transaction valued at 256,972 led to the insider holds 4,558,760 shares of the business.

SIVARAMAKRISHNAN KAMAKSHI bought 292 shares of IHRT for $498 on Feb 28 ’25. The Director now owns 153 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Mar 24 ’25, another insider, SIVARAMAKRISHNAN KAMAKSHI, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 197 shares for $1.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 347 and bolstered with 336 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IHRT now has a Market Capitalization of 540427392 and an Enterprise Value of 6314097152. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.637 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.817.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IHRT is 1.63, which has changed by 0.8333334 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IHRT has reached a high of $4.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IHRT traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IHRT traded about 4957370 shares per day. A total of 128.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.68M. Insiders hold about 23.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.93% stake in the company. Shares short for IHRT as of 1761868800 were 5450788 with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 1759190400 on 6564345. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5450788 and a Short% of Float of 6.529999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) is currently in progress, with 3.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.65 and -$2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.7. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.1B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of. The current estimate, iHeartMedia Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.12BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $836.31M. There is a high estimate of $842.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $830.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.08B and the low estimate is $4.06B.