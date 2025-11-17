Closing Figures Unveiled: Jabil Inc (JBL) Gain 0.02, Closes at $201.87

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) closed the day trading at $201.87 up 0.02% from the previous closing price of $201.82. In other words, the price has increased by $0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. JBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $204.3919 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $196.7.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JBL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Schick Gary K. sold 453 shares for $220.69 per share. The transaction valued at 99,971 led to the insider holds 42,208 shares of the business.

MONDELLO MARK T sold 20,000 shares of JBL for $4,416,554 on Nov 03 ’25. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,228,359 shares after completing the transaction at $220.83 per share. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, Yap May Yee, who serves as the SVP, Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 8,858 shares for $225.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,993,316 and left with 25,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBL now has a Market Capitalization of 21567252480 and an Enterprise Value of 23343253504. As of this moment, Jabil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.783 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.011.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JBL is 1.28, which has changed by 0.57354426 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JBL has reached a high of $237.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.83%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JBL traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JBL traded about 1071540 shares per day. A total of 107.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.16M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.85% stake in the company. Shares short for JBL as of 1761868800 were 3871198 with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 1759190400 on 3283792. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3871198 and a Short% of Float of 4.31.

Dividends & Splits

JBL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0015855712. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39. The current Payout Ratio is 5.40% for JBL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-03-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Jabil Inc (JBL) is currently attracting attention from 8.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.35, with high estimates of $2.56 and low estimates of $2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.42 and $11.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.1. EPS for the following year is $12.83, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $13.5 and $12.46.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $8.07B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.46B to a low estimate of $7.95B. As of. The current estimate, Jabil Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.99BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.37B. There is a high estimate of $7.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.86B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.8BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.07B and the low estimate is $32.4B.