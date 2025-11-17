Closing Figures Unveiled: Unity Software Inc (U) Drop -1.18, Closes at $36.72

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) closed the day trading at $36.72 down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $37.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.99 million shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.7857.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of U, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.78 and its Current Ratio is at 2.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Dovrat Shlomo sold 30,000 shares for $42.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,286,100 led to the insider holds 159,089 shares of the business.

Dovrat Shlomo bought 30,000 shares of U for $1,293,900 on Nov 11 ’25. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Yahes Jarrod, who serves as the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,914 shares for $42.75 each. As a result, the insider received 637,574 and left with 608,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, U now has a Market Capitalization of 15901242368 and an Enterprise Value of 16395197440. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -298.942.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for U is 2.05, which has changed by 1.0411339 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $46.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.38%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, U traded about 10.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, U traded about 13709220 shares per day. A total of 427.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 342.23M. Insiders hold about 20.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.79% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of 1761868800 were 22780226 with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1759190400 on 23595197. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22780226 and a Short% of Float of 5.5.

Earnings Estimates

Unity Software Inc (U) is currently under the scrutiny of 12.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 16.0 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $489.08M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $501.6M to a low estimate of $483.7M. As of. The current estimate, Unity Software Inc’s year-ago sales were $457.1MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $487.7M. There is a high estimate of $514.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $460M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $1.93B.