Closing Strong: Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Ends at $2.48, Down -0.40 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $2.49 in the prior trading day, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) closed at $2.48, down -0.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50.68 million shares were traded. DNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.78 and its Current Ratio is at 11.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNN now has a Market Capitalization of 2317289984 and an Enterprise Value of 2340991488. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 639.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 481.092 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.74.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DNN is 1.43, which has changed by 0.09251106 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DNN has reached a high of $3.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.46%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 84.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 72971790 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 897.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 887.23M. Insiders hold about 1.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.72% stake in the company. Shares short for DNN as of 1761868800 were 91434734 with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 1759190400 on 99569193.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Denison Mines Corp (DNN) is currently drawing attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.1M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1M to a low estimate of $1.1M. As of. The current estimate, Denison Mines Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.17MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1M. There is a high estimate of $1.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.02MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.7M and the low estimate is $3.4M.