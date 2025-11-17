Closing Strong: Lineage Inc (LINE) Ends at $33.41, Up 0.15 from Last Close

Earnings

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $33.36 in the prior trading day, Lineage Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) closed at $33.41, up 0.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.24 million shares were traded. LINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.5594 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LINE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 101.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Forste Adam Matthew Schwartz bought 74,000 shares for $33.83 per share. The transaction valued at 2,503,250 led to the insider holds 109,266 shares of the business.

Marchetti Kevin Patrick bought 14,500 shares of LINE for $489,010 on Nov 10 ’25. The Co-Executive Chairman now owns 89,168 shares after completing the transaction at $33.72 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Crisci Robert, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $34.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 345,630 and bolstered with 107,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LINE now has a Market Capitalization of 8314800640 and an Enterprise Value of 16785156096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.133 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LINE is 0.02, which has changed by -0.4747681 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LINE has reached a high of $66.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.34%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1446650 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 228.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.78M. Insiders hold about 69.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.77% stake in the company. Shares short for LINE as of 1761868800 were 4571586 with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 1759190400 on 4150860. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4571586 and a Short% of Float of 2.0.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Lineage Inc (LINE) is the result of assessments by 2.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.38B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of. The current estimate, Lineage Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.34BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36B. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.34BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.9B and the low estimate is $5.41B.

