Closing Strong: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Ends at $56.85, Up 0.02 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $56.84 in the prior trading day, Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) closed at $56.85, up 0.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. PEGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEGA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when JONES RICHARD H bought 5,000 shares for $59.72 per share.

TREFLER ALAN sold 45,000 shares of PEGA for $2,701,459 on Nov 05 ’25. The C.E.O. & Chairman now owns 44,889,364 shares after completing the transaction at $60.03 per share. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, TREFLER ALAN, who serves as the C.E.O. & Chairman of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $58.67 each. As a result, the insider received 2,640,287 and left with 44,844,364 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEGA now has a Market Capitalization of 9648740352 and an Enterprise Value of 9374203904. As of this moment, Pegasystems’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.411 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.605.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEGA is 1.10, which has changed by 0.33091414 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEGA has reached a high of $68.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.97%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1077120 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 170.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.45M. Insiders hold about 46.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.41% stake in the company. Shares short for PEGA as of 1761868800 were 6992899 with a Short Ratio of 5.30, compared to 1759190400 on 6484825. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6992899 and a Short% of Float of 7.870000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEGA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.09, compared to 0.09 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.001583392. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.19. The current Payout Ratio is 10.84% for PEGA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-06-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) involves the perspectives of 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $2.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $493.51M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $523.85M to a low estimate of $471.1M. As of. The current estimate, Pegasystems Inc’s year-ago sales were $490.83MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $477M. There is a high estimate of $530.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $436.93M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.81B.