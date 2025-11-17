Closing Strong: Toast Inc (TOST) Ends at $35.9, Down -2.21 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $36.71 in the prior trading day, Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) closed at $35.9, down -2.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.82 million shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.795.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TOST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $47.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Elworthy Brian R sold 1,059 shares for $35.54 per share. The transaction valued at 37,636 led to the insider holds 229,017 shares of the business.

Fredette Stephen sold 1,732 shares of TOST for $61,554 on Nov 04 ’25. The President now owns 900,264 shares after completing the transaction at $35.54 per share. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, Gomez Elena, who serves as the President, CFO of the company, sold 2,021 shares for $35.54 each. As a result, the insider received 71,824 and left with 151,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOST now has a Market Capitalization of 21585481728 and an Enterprise Value of 19270199296. As of this moment, Toast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 61.962.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOST is 1.93, which has changed by -0.09844297 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $49.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.81%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9763390 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 514.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 467.59M. Insiders hold about 20.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.45% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of 1761868800 were 25632101 with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 1759190400 on 23944839. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25632101 and a Short% of Float of 5.0300002.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 14.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Toast Inc (TOST) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $1.62B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.58B. As of. The current estimate, Toast Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.34BFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B. There is a high estimate of $1.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.96BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.53B and the low estimate is $7.05B.