Comfort Systems USA, Inc (FIX)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 909.6, Up 1.35

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Comfort Systems USA, Inc’s stock clocked out at $909.6, up 1.35% from its previous closing price of $897.52. In other words, the price has increased by $1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. FIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $931.385 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $841.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FIX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when ANDERSON DARCY sold 4,000 shares for $958.72 per share. The transaction valued at 3,834,889 led to the insider holds 22,535 shares of the business.

BULLS HERMAN E sold 2,000 shares of FIX for $2,027,247 on Oct 29 ’25. The Director now owns 30,574 shares after completing the transaction at $1013.62 per share. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, ANDERSON DARCY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $958.72 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIX now has a Market Capitalization of 32083365888 and an Enterprise Value of 31554058240. As of this moment, Comfort’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.791 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.211.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIX is 1.66, which has changed by 1.0168514 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIX has reached a high of $1020.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $276.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.98%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FIX traded 388.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 380370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.79M. Insiders hold about 1.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.82% stake in the company. Shares short for FIX as of 1761868800 were 558433 with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 1759190400 on 665142. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 558433 and a Short% of Float of 2.15.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.7, FIX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.95. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0018941083. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Comfort Systems USA, Inc (FIX) reflects the collective analysis of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.85, with high estimates of $6.45 and low estimates of $5.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.08 and $25.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.24. EPS for the following year is $30.79, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $32.94 and $29.47.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $2.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.27B. As of. The current estimate, Comfort Systems USA, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.87BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B. There is a high estimate of $2.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.16B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.03BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.65B and the low estimate is $9.85B.