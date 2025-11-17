Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Closing at $5.75 on Friday

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. CODI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.8099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CODI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.57 and its Current Ratio is at 4.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Keller Stephen bought 1,500 shares for $22.00 per share. The transaction valued at 33,000 led to the insider holds 11,840 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CODI now has a Market Capitalization of 432606816 and an Enterprise Value of 3055937792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.578.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CODI is 1.04, which has changed by -0.7481384 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CODI has reached a high of $24.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.42%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CODI traded on average about 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1343820 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.68M. Insiders hold about 11.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.75% stake in the company. Shares short for CODI as of 1761868800 were 3935524 with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 1759190400 on 2601869. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3935524 and a Short% of Float of 5.33.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CODI is 0.50, which was 1.0 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17391305. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.02.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 1.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.67 and $2.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $567.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $581.8M to a low estimate of $553.04M. As of. The current estimate, Compass Diversified Holdings’s year-ago sales were $524.29MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $578.67M. There is a high estimate of $588M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $569.35M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CODI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.2BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $2.66B.