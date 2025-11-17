Daily Market Movement: ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Sees a -2.38% Decrease, Closing at $8.21

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) was $8.21 for the day, down -2.38% from the previous closing price of $8.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.96 million shares were traded. SPRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.665 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.51 and its Current Ratio is at 6.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

On September 04, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On March 07, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $30.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on March 07, 2025, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Dorsey Brian sold 21,828 shares for $8.71 per share. The transaction valued at 190,050 led to the insider holds 10,789 shares of the business.

Chakma Justin sold 166,380 shares of SPRY for $1,476,147 on Nov 12 ’25. The Chief Business Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.87 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, BRIAN T DORSEY, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 21,828 shares for $8.71 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRY now has a Market Capitalization of 831316800 and an Enterprise Value of 1504690176. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.539 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.755.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPRY is 0.83, which has changed by -0.40420902 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPRY has reached a high of $18.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.19%.

Shares Statistics:

SPRY traded an average of 2.59M shares per day over the past three months and 2432380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.05M. Insiders hold about 40.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.47% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRY as of 1761868800 were 19756847 with a Short Ratio of 7.61, compared to 1759190400 on 21690186. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19756847 and a Short% of Float of 32.560003.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.77 and -$1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.81. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$1.07 and -$2.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.9M to a low estimate of $21.8M. As of. The current estimate, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $86.58MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.32M. There is a high estimate of $29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.15MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $235.97M and the low estimate is $117.6M.