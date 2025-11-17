Daily Market Movement: Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Sees a -0.47% Decrease, Closing at $352.39

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) was $352.39 for the day, down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $354.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.38 million shares were traded. ETN stock price reached its highest trading level at $361.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $347.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 242.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On September 11, 2025, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $390.

On August 20, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $336.Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated its Neutral rating on August 20, 2025, with a $336 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Johnson Gerald bought 100 shares for $384.33 per share. The transaction valued at 38,434 led to the insider holds 200 shares of the business.

Johnson Gerald bought 100 shares of ETN for $36,100 on Aug 11 ’25. The Director now owns 100 shares after completing the transaction at $361.00 per share. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, LEONETTI OLIVIER, who serves as The insider of the company, sold 16,018 shares for $358.39 each. As a result, the insider received 5,740,688 and left with 630 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETN now has a Market Capitalization of 137520791552 and an Enterprise Value of 147612270592. As of this moment, Eaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.542 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.135.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ETN is 1.17, which has changed by -0.015202761 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ETN has reached a high of $399.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $231.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.32%.

Shares Statistics:

ETN traded an average of 2.22M shares per day over the past three months and 3173610 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 388.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.52M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.27% stake in the company. Shares short for ETN as of 1761868800 were 6731827 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1759190400 on 6243059. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6731827 and a Short% of Float of 1.7399999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.06, ETN has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011466659. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 39.58% for ETN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-06. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-03-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is currently being evaluated by a team of 20.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.15 and low estimates of $3.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.19 and $12.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.1. EPS for the following year is $13.72, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $14.02 and $13.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.3B to a low estimate of $7.04B. As of. The current estimate, Eaton Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $6.24BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.1B. There is a high estimate of $7.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.91B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.88BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.39B and the low estimate is $28.43B.