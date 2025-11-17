Daily Market Movement: Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Sees a -4.43% Decrease, Closing at $0.43

Nora Barnes

Technology

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) was $0.43 for the day, down -4.43% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. MBRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4446 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4262.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MBRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 ’25 when Foster Jonathan P. bought 270,270 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 287,587 shares of the business.

KLEMP WALTER V bought 675,675 shares of MBRX for $250,000 on Jun 23 ’25. The CEO and President now owns 743,607 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBRX now has a Market Capitalization of 22493330 and an Enterprise Value of 6001139.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBRX is 1.53, which has changed by -0.82777774 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBRX has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.80%.

Shares Statistics:

MBRX traded an average of 4.03M shares per day over the past three months and 4138630 shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 2.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.57% stake in the company. Shares short for MBRX as of 1761868800 were 8714591 with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 1759190400 on 2822788. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8714591 and a Short% of Float of 18.010001.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.