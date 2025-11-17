Daily Market Movement: Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Sees a -4.43% Decrease, Closing at $0.43

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) was $0.43 for the day, down -4.43% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. MBRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4446 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4262.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MBRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 ’25 when Foster Jonathan P. bought 270,270 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 287,587 shares of the business.

KLEMP WALTER V bought 675,675 shares of MBRX for $250,000 on Jun 23 ’25. The CEO and President now owns 743,607 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBRX now has a Market Capitalization of 22493330 and an Enterprise Value of 6001139.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBRX is 1.53, which has changed by -0.82777774 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBRX has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.80%.

Shares Statistics:

MBRX traded an average of 4.03M shares per day over the past three months and 4138630 shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 2.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.57% stake in the company. Shares short for MBRX as of 1761868800 were 8714591 with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 1759190400 on 2822788. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8714591 and a Short% of Float of 18.010001.