Daily Market Movement: Motorsport Games Inc (MSGM) Sees a -19.38% Decrease, Closing at $2.62

The closing price of Motorsport Games Inc (NASDAQ: MSGM) was $2.62 for the day, down -19.38% from the previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$19.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. MSGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MSGM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.92 and its Current Ratio is at 1.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on August 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 08, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

On February 08, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on February 08, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Delta John bought 3,500 shares for $2.93 per share. The transaction valued at 10,238 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

Delta John bought 3,500 shares of MSGM for $10,188 on Aug 20 ’25. The Director now owns 7,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.91 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSGM now has a Market Capitalization of 16504962 and an Enterprise Value of 10144478. As of this moment, Motorsport’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.076 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.461.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSGM is 1.71, which has changed by 1.3818183 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSGM has reached a high of $5.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.66%.

Shares Statistics:

MSGM traded an average of 2.02M shares per day over the past three months and 13117640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.21M. Insiders hold about 56.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.47% stake in the company. Shares short for MSGM as of 1761868800 were 60598 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1759190400 on 73521. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 60598 and a Short% of Float of 3.3099998.