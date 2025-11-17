Daily Market Movement: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Sees a 0.80% Increase, Closing at $122.5

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) was $122.5 for the day, up 0.80% from the previous closing price of $121.53. In other words, the price has increased by $0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31.95 million shares were traded. HOOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.0.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOOD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on October 09, 2025, Reiterated its Mkt Outperform rating but revised its target price to $170 from $130 previously.

On July 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $89 to $100.

Redburn Atlantic Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $48.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Warnick Jason sold 300,000 shares for $132.81 per share. The transaction valued at 39,842,135 led to the insider holds 463,691 shares of the business.

RUBINSTEIN JONATHAN sold 42,430 shares of HOOD for $5,611,795 on Nov 11 ’25. The Director now owns 146,678 shares after completing the transaction at $132.26 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, THE JONATHAN J. RUBINSTEIN TRU, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 42,430 shares for $135.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOD now has a Market Capitalization of 109278420992 and an Enterprise Value of 106920640512. As of this moment, Robinhood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.433.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOOD is 2.46, which has changed by 2.5 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $153.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.54%.

Shares Statistics:

HOOD traded an average of 36.19M shares per day over the past three months and 31045480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 784.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 756.74M. Insiders hold about 15.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.11% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOD as of 1761868800 were 46413710 with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 1759190400 on 52808830. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 46413710 and a Short% of Float of 5.9899997.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) is underway, with the input of 13.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $3.32 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of. The current estimate, Robinhood Markets Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.01BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.86B and the low estimate is $3.82B.