Daily Progress: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Gain 0.05%, Closing at $22.0

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) closed at $22.0 up 0.05% from its previous closing price of $21.99. In other words, the price has increased by $0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.28 million shares were traded. BBWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.745.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bath & Body Works Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31.

On October 06, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’24 when JULIE B ROSEN bought 42,874 shares for $39.03 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBWI now has a Market Capitalization of 4536126976 and an Enterprise Value of 9167126528. As of this moment, Bath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.244 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.988.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBWI is 1.49, which has changed by -0.30047697 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBWI has reached a high of $41.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.07%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBWI has traded an average of 6.53M shares per day and 6049400 over the past ten days. A total of 208.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.93M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.53% stake in the company. Shares short for BBWI as of 1761868800 were 14848984 with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 1759190400 on 21088010. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14848984 and a Short% of Float of 8.36.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BBWI is 0.80, from 0.8 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036380176. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.47. The current Payout Ratio is 22.16% for BBWI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-08-03 when the company split stock in a 1237:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) is currently being evaluated by a team of 14.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.19, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.43. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.63B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.66B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of. The current estimate, Bath & Body Works Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.61BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.84B. There is a high estimate of $2.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.78B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.31BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.82B and the low estimate is $7.49B.