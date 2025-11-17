Daily Progress: Beacon Financial Corp (BBT) Gain 0.60%, Closing at $25.28

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Beacon Financial Corp (NYSE: BBT) closed at $25.28 up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $25.13. In other words, the price has increased by $0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. BBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Beacon Financial Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On December 17, 2024, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Janney Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 22, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Callahan Mary Anne bought 4,000 shares for $24.67 per share. The transaction valued at 98,680 led to the insider holds 17,374 shares of the business.

Hollister Thomas J bought 4,200 shares of BBT for $103,572 on Nov 04 ’25. The Director now owns 7,476 shares after completing the transaction at $24.66 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Carlson Carl M, who serves as the CFO & Chief Strategy Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $24.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,380 and bolstered with 75,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBT now has a Market Capitalization of 2121216128 and an Enterprise Value of 2093322752. As of this moment, Beacon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBT is 0.70, which has changed by -0.16291392 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBT has reached a high of $32.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.47%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBT has traded an average of 927.94K shares per day and 1208370 over the past ten days. A total of 84.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.63M. Insiders hold about 1.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.35% stake in the company. Shares short for BBT as of 1761868800 were 2693303 with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 1759190400 on 2205717. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2693303 and a Short% of Float of 3.6700000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BBT is 0.86, from 0.135 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0053720656. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.46.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Beacon Financial Corp (BBT) is underway, with the input of 6 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.54 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.49.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.83M. There is a high estimate of $234.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.85M.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $948.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $953.3M and the low estimate is $941.5M.