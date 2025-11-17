Daily Progress: Beacon Financial Corp (BBT) Gain 0.60%, Closing at $25.28

Nora Barnes

Business

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Beacon Financial Corp (NYSE: BBT) closed at $25.28 up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $25.13. In other words, the price has increased by $0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. BBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Beacon Financial Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On December 17, 2024, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Janney Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 22, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when Callahan Mary Anne bought 4,000 shares for $24.67 per share. The transaction valued at 98,680 led to the insider holds 17,374 shares of the business.

Hollister Thomas J bought 4,200 shares of BBT for $103,572 on Nov 04 ’25. The Director now owns 7,476 shares after completing the transaction at $24.66 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Carlson Carl M, who serves as the CFO & Chief Strategy Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $24.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,380 and bolstered with 75,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBT now has a Market Capitalization of 2121216128 and an Enterprise Value of 2093322752. As of this moment, Beacon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBT is 0.70, which has changed by -0.16291392 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBT has reached a high of $32.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.47%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBT has traded an average of 927.94K shares per day and 1208370 over the past ten days. A total of 84.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.63M. Insiders hold about 1.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.35% stake in the company. Shares short for BBT as of 1761868800 were 2693303 with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 1759190400 on 2205717. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2693303 and a Short% of Float of 3.6700000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BBT is 0.86, from 0.135 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0053720656. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.46.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Beacon Financial Corp (BBT) is underway, with the input of 6 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.54 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.49.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.83M. There is a high estimate of $234.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.85M.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $948.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $953.3M and the low estimate is $941.5M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.