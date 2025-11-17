Daily Progress: Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) Drop -1.61%, Closing at $5.2

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) closed at $5.2 down -1.61% from its previous closing price of $5.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.66 million shares were traded. CMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on June 23, 2025, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $6 from $11 previously.

On February 27, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On July 23, 2024, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on July 23, 2024, with a $23 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMPS now has a Market Capitalization of 507930176 and an Enterprise Value of 349015712.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMPS is 1.96, which has changed by 0.11695278 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMPS has reached a high of $7.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.07%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMPS has traded an average of 1.83M shares per day and 2971230 over the past ten days. A total of 96.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.64M. Insiders hold about 5.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.05% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPS as of 1761868800 were 4712766 with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1759190400 on 6569612. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4712766 and a Short% of Float of 5.0.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.46 and -$2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.24, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.05 and -$1.44.