Daily Progress: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Drop -3.10%, Closing at $4.06

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) closed at $4.06 down -3.10% from its previous closing price of $4.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.04 million shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Playtika Holding Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6.50 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Playtika Holding UK II Ltd sold 389,053 shares for $4.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,827,538 led to the insider holds 199,510,511 shares of the business.

Playtika Holding UK II Ltd sold 150,869 shares of PLTK for $719,962 on May 28 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 199,359,642 shares after completing the transaction at $4.77 per share. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Playtika Holding UK II Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $4.96 each. As a result, the insider received 992,820 and left with 199,947,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTK now has a Market Capitalization of 1575673856 and an Enterprise Value of 3417986560. As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.253 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.665.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLTK is 0.81, which has changed by -0.5195266 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $8.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.91%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLTK has traded an average of 2.23M shares per day and 2227140 over the past ten days. A total of 376.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.81M. Insiders hold about 80.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.62% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of 1761868800 were 8965446 with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 1759190400 on 11028718. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8965446 and a Short% of Float of 11.65.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $661.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $673.4M to a low estimate of $651.11M. As of. The current estimate, Playtika Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $650.3MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $691.03M. There is a high estimate of $709.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $666.22M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.65B.