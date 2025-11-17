Daily Progress: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Drop -0.24%, Closing at $16.89

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) closed at $16.89 down -0.24% from its previous closing price of $16.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.84 million shares were traded. VIAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viavi Solutions Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

On September 02, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Neutral to Positive on August 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when BARNES KEITH sold 121,467 shares for $18.18 per share. The transaction valued at 2,208,232 led to the insider holds 27,213 shares of the business.

KEITH LEE BARNES bought 121,467 shares of VIAV for $2,208,011 on Nov 10 ’25. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, COLVIN DONALD A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $17.09 each. As a result, the insider received 683,607 and left with 148,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIAV now has a Market Capitalization of 3777638400 and an Enterprise Value of 3740228608. As of this moment, Viavi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 257.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.266 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.162.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIAV is 0.97, which has changed by 0.7234694 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIAV has reached a high of $18.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.28%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIAV has traded an average of 3.71M shares per day and 4411170 over the past ten days. A total of 223.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.18M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.62% stake in the company. Shares short for VIAV as of 1761868800 were 14048401 with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 1759190400 on 9843484. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14048401 and a Short% of Float of 9.090000400000001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) is currently in the spotlight, with 7.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $365.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $367.16M to a low estimate of $364.5M. As of. The current estimate, Viavi Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $270.8MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.1M. There is a high estimate of $372.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $333.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.46B.