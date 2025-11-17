Deeper Dive: Understanding La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE: LZB) closed at $30.36 in the last session, down -1.46% from day before closing price of $30.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. LZB stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LZB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when KERR JANET sold 3,372 shares for $35.70 per share. The transaction valued at 120,388 led to the insider holds 3,653 shares of the business.

KERR JANET bought 3,372 shares of LZB for $118,937 on Sep 08 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LZB now has a Market Capitalization of 1269595008 and an Enterprise Value of 1443341696. As of this moment, La-Z-Boy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.685 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.444.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LZB is 1.31, which has changed by -0.2903226 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LZB has reached a high of $48.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.55%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LZB traded on average about 543.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 430790 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.38M. Insiders hold about 1.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.63% stake in the company. Shares short for LZB as of 1761868800 were 1914846 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1759190400 on 2294996. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1914846 and a Short% of Float of 6.6300004999999995.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LZB is 0.88, which was 0.86 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027913015. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03. The current Payout Ratio is 35.73% for LZB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-09-15 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 3.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $517.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $519.83M to a low estimate of $515.8M. As of. The current estimate, La-Z-Boy Inc’s year-ago sales were $521.03MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.16M. There is a high estimate of $543.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $521.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.17B.