Deeper Dive: Understanding La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) Through its Various Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE: LZB) closed at $30.36 in the last session, down -1.46% from day before closing price of $30.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. LZB stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LZB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when KERR JANET sold 3,372 shares for $35.70 per share. The transaction valued at 120,388 led to the insider holds 3,653 shares of the business.

KERR JANET bought 3,372 shares of LZB for $118,937 on Sep 08 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LZB now has a Market Capitalization of 1269595008 and an Enterprise Value of 1443341696. As of this moment, La-Z-Boy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.685 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.444.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LZB is 1.31, which has changed by -0.2903226 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LZB has reached a high of $48.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.55%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LZB traded on average about 543.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 430790 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.38M. Insiders hold about 1.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.63% stake in the company. Shares short for LZB as of 1761868800 were 1914846 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1759190400 on 2294996. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1914846 and a Short% of Float of 6.6300004999999995.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LZB is 0.88, which was 0.86 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027913015. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03. The current Payout Ratio is 35.73% for LZB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-09-15 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 3.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $517.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $519.83M to a low estimate of $515.8M. As of. The current estimate, La-Z-Boy Inc’s year-ago sales were $521.03MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.16M. There is a high estimate of $543.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $521.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.17B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.