Deeper Dive: Understanding Merit Medical Systems, Inc (MMSI) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Merit Medical Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI) closed at $85.09 in the last session, down -2.64% from day before closing price of $87.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. MMSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MMSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.86 and its Current Ratio is at 4.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on March 28, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On December 11, 2024, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $103 to $120.

On June 28, 2024, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $96.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2024, with a $96 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Ward Lynne N. sold 3,000 shares for $88.56 per share. The transaction valued at 265,680 led to the insider holds 12,809 shares of the business.

LYNNE WARD bought 3,000 shares of MMSI for $265,683 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, Ward Lynne N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,433 shares for $84.89 each. As a result, the insider received 206,536 and left with 12,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMSI now has a Market Capitalization of 5181967360 and an Enterprise Value of 5473702400. As of this moment, Merit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.706 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.759.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MMSI is 0.61, which has changed by -0.18135464 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MMSI has reached a high of $111.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.92%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MMSI traded on average about 606.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 704750 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.83M. Insiders hold about 2.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.52% stake in the company. Shares short for MMSI as of 1761868800 were 3085831 with a Short Ratio of 5.09, compared to 1759190400 on 3684261. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3085831 and a Short% of Float of 7.33.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Merit Medical Systems, Inc (MMSI) involves the perspectives of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.03, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $3.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $388.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $390.6M to a low estimate of $386.4M. As of. The current estimate, Merit Medical Systems, Inc’s year-ago sales were $355.16MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $378.57M. There is a high estimate of $385.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $369M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.57B.