Deeper Dive: Understanding Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) Through its Various Ratios

The price of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) closed at $65.65 in the last session, down -2.60% from day before closing price of $67.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.43 million shares were traded. SWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

On May 13, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On February 19, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $103.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 19, 2025, with a $103 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Link Janet sold 11,766 shares for $69.08 per share. The transaction valued at 812,764 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Link Janet bought 11,766 shares of SWK for $812,764 on Nov 06 ’25. On Feb 07 ’25, another insider, Link Janet, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of the company, sold 1,990 shares for $85.24 each. As a result, the insider received 169,630 and left with 9,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWK now has a Market Capitalization of 10439246848 and an Enterprise Value of 16950498304. As of this moment, Stanley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.118 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.358.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SWK is 1.19, which has changed by -0.24174172 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SWK has reached a high of $93.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.01%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWK traded on average about 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1994340 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.50M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.63% stake in the company. Shares short for SWK as of 1761868800 were 5794496 with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 1759190400 on 5189898. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5794496 and a Short% of Float of 4.93.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SWK is 3.29, which was 3.29 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.048813056. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.16. The current Payout Ratio is 172.28% for SWK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1996-06-04 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) is the result of assessments by 14.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.62 and $4.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.54. EPS for the following year is $5.82, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $7.62 and $4.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.83B to a low estimate of $3.74B. As of. The current estimate, Stanley Black & Decker Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.72BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.86B. There is a high estimate of $3.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.82B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.37BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.24B and the low estimate is $15.28B.

