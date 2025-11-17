Deeper Dive: Understanding Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Through its Various Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) closed at $0.78 in the last session, up 0.24% from day before closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has increased by $0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.23 million shares were traded. TGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.725.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TGL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGL now has a Market Capitalization of 6622345 and an Enterprise Value of 6544688. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.808 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.267.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TGL is -0.10, which has changed by -0.95343286 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TGL has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -69.34%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TGL traded on average about 3.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 789090 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.38M. Insiders hold about 4.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TGL as of 1761868800 were 1474492 with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 1759190400 on 499308. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1474492 and a Short% of Float of 17.75.