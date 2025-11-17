Deeper Dive: Understanding Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) Through its Various Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) closed at $15.44 in the last session, down -1.15% from day before closing price of $15.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. WWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WWW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on November 06, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $18 from $29 previously.

On August 07, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $29.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Boyle Jack bought 6,250 shares for $15.77 per share. The transaction valued at 98,562 led to the insider holds 6,250 shares of the business.

Long Nicholas T. bought 2,000 shares of WWW for $31,760 on Nov 07 ’25. The Director now owns 78,268 shares after completing the transaction at $15.88 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Price DeMonty, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $15.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 394,250 and bolstered with 75,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WWW now has a Market Capitalization of 1280338560 and an Enterprise Value of 1968084352. As of this moment, Wolverine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.063 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.462.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WWW is 2.00, which has changed by -0.29465508 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WWW has reached a high of $32.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WWW traded on average about 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3612470 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.47M. Insiders hold about 1.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.67% stake in the company. Shares short for WWW as of 1761868800 were 8901092 with a Short Ratio of 4.43, compared to 1759190400 on 7758659. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8901092 and a Short% of Float of 18.459999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WWW is 0.40, which was 0.4 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025608195. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.39. The current Payout Ratio is 69.11% for WWW, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2013-11-04 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) is currently drawing attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $510.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $519.9M to a low estimate of $503M. As of. The current estimate, Wolverine World Wide, Inc’s year-ago sales were $494.7MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $435.66M. There is a high estimate of $440M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $427M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.92B.