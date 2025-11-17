Financial Analysis: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Green Plains Inc’s stock clocked out at $9.69, up 2.00% from its previous closing price of $9.5. In other words, the price has increased by $2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.76 million shares were traded. GPRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.885 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On October 06, 2025, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on August 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when MAPES MICHELLE sold 30,954 shares for $9.51 per share. The transaction valued at 294,373 led to the insider holds 60,558 shares of the business.

Michelle S. Mapes bought 31,000 shares of GPRE for $299,150 on Sep 22 ’25. On Apr 21 ’25, another insider, Becker Todd A, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 330,778 shares for $3.22 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRE now has a Market Capitalization of 676701504 and an Enterprise Value of 981718528. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.437 whereas that against EBITDA is -43.551.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPRE is 1.42, which has changed by -0.08671063 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPRE has reached a high of $12.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.56%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPRE traded 2.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2426020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.49M. Insiders hold about 3.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.18% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRE as of 1761868800 were 12433546 with a Short Ratio of 5.20, compared to 1759190400 on 6620107. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12433546 and a Short% of Float of 17.989999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Green Plains Inc (GPRE) is the result of assessments by 6.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is $0.0, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.56 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $479.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $625M to a low estimate of $418M. As of. The current estimate, Green Plains Inc’s year-ago sales were $584.02MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $583.11M. There is a high estimate of $797.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $422.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $1.7B.