Financial Analysis: Macerich Co (MAC)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Macerich Co’s stock clocked out at $17.21, down -0.35% from its previous closing price of $17.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. MAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.35 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

On July 18, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on June 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 24 ’25 when Lowenthal Marianne sold 6,000 shares for $17.13 per share. The transaction valued at 102,780 led to the insider holds 36,876 shares of the business.

Zecchini Christopher J sold 9,500 shares of MAC for $163,068 on Aug 15 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 3,587 shares after completing the transaction at $17.16 per share. On Mar 14 ’25, another insider, Murphy Devin Ignatius, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $16.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 114,800 and bolstered with 9,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAC now has a Market Capitalization of 4625227264 and an Enterprise Value of 9334814720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.486 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.243.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAC is 2.06, which has changed by -0.10921323 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAC has reached a high of $22.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.06%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAC traded 1.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1892520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 256.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.29M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.28% stake in the company. Shares short for MAC as of 1761868800 were 11985763 with a Short Ratio of 6.16, compared to 1759190400 on 12637563. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11985763 and a Short% of Float of 6.83.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, MAC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.51. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03937464. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.86.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Macerich Co (MAC) involves the perspectives of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $275.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $278.08M to a low estimate of $272.43M. As of. The current estimate, Macerich Co’s year-ago sales were $273.68MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.64M. There is a high estimate of $251.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.37M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $980.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $918.2MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $994.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $931.33M.